Kopech (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech has reportedly been impressing throughout camp as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in September of 2018. It looks as though he'll be ready for game action at the start of the regular season, though the young righty has said that he expects that action to come in the minors.

