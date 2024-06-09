Kopech allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Red Sox.

Kopech was called upon to protect a five-run lead. He did so successfully, though he allowed three hitters to reach base -- he hit a batter in addition to the walk and hit he surrendered -- and required 33 pitches to retire the side. Though it was shaky, the outing was still positive for Kopech as he had allowed at least one run in three of his last four appearances entering Saturday.