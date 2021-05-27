The White Sox placed Kopech (hamstring) on the bereavement list Thursday.
Kopech picked up a left hamstring injury during his relief appearance Wednesday against the Cardinals, but it's a personal matter that will keep him away from the team for the time being. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa said that Kopech underwent imaging on the hamstring that revealed nothing overly concerning, so the White Sox are seemingly optimistic that he'll be ready to pitch once he's reinstated from the bereavement list. The right-hander will remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days and no more than seven.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Dealing with hamstring soreness•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Another strong multi-inning showing•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Strong in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Starting nightcap Friday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: In line for start Friday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Earns three-inning hold•