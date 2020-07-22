The White Sox placed Kopech (personal) on the restricted list July 10.
The transaction was just a procedural move after Kopech confirmed earlier that day that he would opt out of the 2020 season. While at home for the next several months, Kopech will complete his rehab from his September 2018 Tommy John surgery before reporting to spring training at full health in 2021 with an eye on claiming a rotation spot.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Opts out of 2020 season•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No timeline•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Absent for personal reasons•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Included in 60-man roster pool•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Has uncertain role•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: On schedule•