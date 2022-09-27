Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Kopech (shoulder) likely won't pitch again this season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

With nine games left in the season for the White Sox, Cairo said they have run out of time to get Kopech back to 100 percent. Chicago isn't in the chase for a playoff spot, so trying to rush Kopech back for one start simply isn't worth it. The 26-year-old righty had a relatively solid season, boasting a 3.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 119.1 innings.

More News