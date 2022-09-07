Kopech (knee) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 26-year-old completed bullpen sessions Friday and Sunday with no issues and is poised to return from the knee strain after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf. It was a brief absence for Kopech, but he could still face some workload limitations in his first start back with the White Sox.
