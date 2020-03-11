Play

Kopech threw a perfect inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This was Kopech's first appearance in a competitive environment since late 2018 when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery. He was amped up for the outing as six of his 11 pitches registered triple-digits on the radar gun. One scout on hand said the right-hander was impressive and noted the sharpness of the breaking stuff. With his highly anticipated return out of the way, Kopech can turn toward ramping up his pitches and innings in preparation for an eventual return to Chicago's rotation. May or June is the best estimate for when he will be ready to toe the rubber for the White Sox.

