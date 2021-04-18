White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Kopech will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Facing off against the organization that selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 first-year player draft, Kopech will be making his first MLB start since Sept. 5, 2018. Kopech has been dynamic in his four extended relief appearances for Chicago this season, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 7.2 innings while striking out 13. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, La Russa said Kopech will likely work up to three innings if he's efficient with his pitch count, so the right-hander may have a tough time factoring into any decision. The White Sox designated Jonathan Stiever as their 27th man for the twin bill, and he could end up piggybacking Kopech in the outing.