Kopech has been placed on the 10-day injured-list with a strained left hamstring, retroactive to May 28, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kopech had been on the bereavement list since May 27, but now he will move to the injured list with the hamstring issue. The injury is not thought to be very serious, so it's possible that Kopech could return when eligible June 8.
