Kopech, who made his major-league debut Tuesday, will next start Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago was abuzz Tuesday for Kopech's debut, but many were disappointed that a 52-minute rain delay ended the flamethrowing right-hander's night after just two innings. He was pleased to throw all of his pitches for strikes and was most happy to be able to spot his changeup, a major final hurdle in his development at Triple-A Charlotte. "That I was able to throw the changeup with good command, good action and have them swing over it was probably the highlight of my night," Kopech said.