White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Kopech (knee) doesn't have any lingering issues this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech reported early to White Sox camp in Arizona and has already completed a couple of successful bullpen sessions. "He's on pace," said Grifol. "He's in a good spot." The 26-year-old was limited to 119.1 innings (25 starts) last season due to knee and shoulder issues, but he appears to be locked into a regular spot in Chicago's starting rotation heading into 2023.