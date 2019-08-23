White Sox's Michael Kopech: No restrictions next spring
Kopech (elbow) will have a normal offseason and will enter spring training with no restrictions, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The right-hander will be 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery by next spring. Kopech will finish up a throwing program over the next several weeks before beginning what is expected to be a routine offseason.
