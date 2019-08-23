White Sox general manager RIck Hahn said Kopech (elbow) will have a "normal offseason," the Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hahn added that Kopech is expected to enter spring training with no restrictions, 18 months following Tommy John elbow surgery. The right-hander will finish up a throwing program over the next several weeks before beginning what is expected to be a routine offseason.