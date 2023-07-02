Kopech won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics for rest purposes, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated earlier in the week the right-hander could get some extended rest after lasting fewer than five frames for the third straight start last Tuesday, and the skipper has opted to give Touki Toussaint the ball to start Sunday's series finale in Oakland. Kopech has been a solid rotation piece for Chicago with a 4.08 ERA and 10.2 K/9 this season, but the organization is looking to give him some extra rest with the All-Star break on the horizon given his limited workload over the past few years while returning from injuries.