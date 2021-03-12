Kopech threw a side session Friday rather than pitching in the spring game against the Rangers after experiencing calf tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The fact the 24-year-old still had a throwing session indicates the calf issue is minor, though it's still somewhat worrying to have an injury crop up so close to Opening Day. Kopech should be considered day-to-day until he's able to return to game action.

