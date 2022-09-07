Kopech (knee) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Mariners.

Kopech dealt with a knee strain over the last few weeks but threw bullpen sessions Friday and Sunday and has officially been cleared to return following a minimal stay on the injured list. Because Kopech didn't get fully ramped up while he was on the shelf, acting manager Miguel Cairo said the right-hander will likely be limited to around 75-to-80 pitches or five innings in Wednesday's start, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Over his five starts prior to his absence, Kopech posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 22.1 innings.