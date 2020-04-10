White Sox's Michael Kopech: On schedule
Kopech said he feels "close to 100 percent" and is "on schedule" for a likely return in late May or early June, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Prior to MLB's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, all signs pointed to Kopech opening the year at Triple-A Charlotte, where he would throw innings against live batters before joining the White Sox's rotation in June. It's unclear if that is still the plan if baseball is able to resume by June 1 following a brief two-to-three week ramp up.
