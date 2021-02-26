Kopech will begin the year in the bullpen, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Kopech's profile is the sort that always carries with it a bit of relief risk, as he has big stuff but shaky command and a history of injuries. That doesn't appear to be what's happening here, though, as the move can be easily explained as an effort to manage the young righty's innings. He hasn't pitched in a game in over two years, as he missed 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery before opting out of the 2020 season. He was never going to be able to last the full year in the rotation, so the White Sox will simply start him in the pen rather than moving him there over the summer. He could still provide a bit of fantasy value as a reliever, but his value will ultimately be determined in large part by when he gets the chance to start, and the White Sox have yet to make clear when that will happen. Carlos Rodon looks like the favorite to win the fifth starter job with Kopech out of the picture.