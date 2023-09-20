Kopech will serve as an opener for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wednesday will mark the first time Kopech has started a game since moving to the bullpen Sept. 8. Since then, he's surrendered six runs across just 2.2 innings while striking out four batters and walking two. The 27-year-old righty is certainly capable of pitching deep into the game, but the plan will likely be to pull Kopech after an inning or two -- especially if he gets into trouble early.