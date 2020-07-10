Kopech (personal) opted out of playing during the 2020 season Friday.
Kopech underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2018 and had fully recovered, but he'll elect not to play in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager Rick Hahn emphasized the team's support of the right-hander's decision. "We will work with Michael to assure his development continues throughout 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back into our clubhouse for the 2021 season," Hahn said.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No timeline•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Absent for personal reasons•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Included in 60-man roster pool•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Has uncertain role•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: On schedule•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Headed to Triple-A•