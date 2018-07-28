White Sox's Michael Kopech: Org preaching patience
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn wants to see more from Kopech at Triple-A Charlotte before elevating the right-hander to the major-league roster, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kopech appears to have fixed the command issues that bedeviled him for much of this season, having posted 24 strikeouts to just two walks over his last three outings (17 innings). That includes Thursday's win when he didn't walk a batter for the first time all season. When looking at the box scores and stat lines, one can assume Kopech looks ready for a promotion, but Hahn stresses the organization has a longer checklist. "Not until they've answered all those questions we have for them at the minor-league level will we promote them," said Hahn, referring to both Kopech and outfielder Eloy Jimenez.
