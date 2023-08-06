Kopech (5-10) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Kopech held the Guardians scoreless through five frames and was handed a 5-0 lead, but he allowed three straight one-out hits amidst the chaos of a sixth-inning brawl between the teams and was unable to complete the frame. However, the right-hander nonetheless pitched well enough to emerge with his just his second win over his past 11 starts. Kopech didn't miss a ton of bats and again struggled to find the strike zone, and he's now walked at least three batters in all but one of his last eight outings. On a more positive note, he didn't allow any balls to leave the park Saturday, the first time he's held a team homerless over his past seven starts.