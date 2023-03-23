Kopech said he was pitching through a respiratory issue during his Cactus League start Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

And he did sound hoarse during his post-outing chat with the media, per Van Schouwen. Kopech got knocked around for five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over just three innings of work against the Giants. He said he struggled to find his timing, probably because he wasn't feeling 100 percent. The 26-year-old remains locked into a spot in Chicago's season-opening starting rotation.