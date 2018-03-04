Kopech allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Kopech showed some escapability in his second spring outing, stranding runners at third in each of the first two innings. He wasn't pinpoint with his control Saturday, but has submitted respectable numbers thus far, having allowed just one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings. Kopech will start the season at Triple-A Charlotte, where his marching orders are to develop his changeup as a viable pitch and command of his fastball. If he's able to do that with the Knights, Kopech should pitch for the White Sox at some point this season.