Kopech allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Kopech showed some escapability in his second spring outing, stranding runners at third in each of the first two innings. He wasn't pinpoint with his control Saturday, but has submitted respectable numbers thus far, having allowed just one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings. Kopech will start the season at Triple-A Charlotte, where his marching orders are to develop his changeup as a viable pitch and command of his fastball. If he's able to do that with the Knights, Kopech should pitch for the White Sox at some point this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....