White Sox's Michael Kopech: Placed on 60-day injured list
Kopech (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction has no impact on Kopech's return timeline, as he's not expected to return at any point this season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The move allows the White Sox to add Josh Osich to the roster after he was claimed off waivers from Baltimore.
