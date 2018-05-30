White Sox's Michael Kopech: Posts second win
Kopech allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven to earn his second win of the season for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Kopech notched his fifth quality start of the season and second in the last three starts. Getting deep into games consistently remains elusive for the right-hander, whose control issues and high volume of strikeouts build up his pitch count early in games. He's pitched fewer than six innings in five out of 10 starts. The White Sox are not going to rush him and can give him another six weeks worth of starts to hone his control and get deep more consistently.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws strong outing Friday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Control lapses Sunday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Still has work to do•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Another dominant Triple-A start•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans 10 in loss•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes different path Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...