Kopech allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven to earn his second win of the season for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Kopech notched his fifth quality start of the season and second in the last three starts. Getting deep into games consistently remains elusive for the right-hander, whose control issues and high volume of strikeouts build up his pitch count early in games. He's pitched fewer than six innings in five out of 10 starts. The White Sox are not going to rush him and can give him another six weeks worth of starts to hone his control and get deep more consistently.