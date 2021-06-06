Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Kopech (hamstring) ran sprints and is progressing well in his recovery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech was placed on the injured list May 31 with a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring. Per La Russa, everything is going well with the righty's throwing and exercise programs as he eyes a return to the Chicago bullpen. It's not yet clear if he'll be able to be reinstated when eligible June 8, but he doesn't figure to be out much longer than that, assuming all continues to go well with his recovery.