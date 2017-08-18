White Sox's Michael Kopech: Promoted to Triple-A
Kopech was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
He has three double-digit strikeout games in his last four starts with Double-A Birmingham, so this promotion was well deserved. Kopech has the best strikeout stuff in the minors (31.8 percent strikeout rate), but walks remain an issue (12.3 percent walk rate). Still, those free passes did not prevent him from posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, as he limited the opposition to 77 hits in 119.1 innings. He is not on the 40-man roster and does not need to be added in the offseason, so it seems highly unlikely that we will see him in the majors until 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Racking up strikeouts at Double-A•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: To pitch in Futures Game•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Wins organization's monthly award•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans eight in Thursday start•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Scratched from start with ankle sprain•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fastball command still problematic•
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...