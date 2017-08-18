Kopech was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

He has three double-digit strikeout games in his last four starts with Double-A Birmingham, so this promotion was well deserved. Kopech has the best strikeout stuff in the minors (31.8 percent strikeout rate), but walks remain an issue (12.3 percent walk rate). Still, those free passes did not prevent him from posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, as he limited the opposition to 77 hits in 119.1 innings. He is not on the 40-man roster and does not need to be added in the offseason, so it seems highly unlikely that we will see him in the majors until 2018.