Play

Kopech, 21, has a 39:3 K:BB over his last 28 innings for Double-A Birmingham.

During that time period, a span of four starts, Kopech has allowed just two earned runs. He leads the Southern League in strikeouts, and his control has been vastly improved of late. Kopech is making a push to be considered the top pitching prospect in baseball heading into the 2018 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast