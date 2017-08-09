White Sox's Michael Kopech: Racking up strikeouts at Double-A
Kopech, 21, has a 39:3 K:BB over his last 28 innings for Double-A Birmingham.
During that time period, a span of four starts, Kopech has allowed just two earned runs. He leads the Southern League in strikeouts, and his control has been vastly improved of late. Kopech is making a push to be considered the top pitching prospect in baseball heading into the 2018 campaign.
