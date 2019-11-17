White Sox's Michael Kopech: Ready for spring training
Kopech (elbow) is fully healthy and will enter spring training without restrictions, David Laurila of FanGraphs reports.
He logged a couple innings in the instructional league, which completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. While Kopech will be handled carefully in 2020, he will ramp up in spring training like any other healthy pitcher.
