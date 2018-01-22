White Sox's Michael Kopech: Receives spring invite
Kopech has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
While Kopech isn't expected to break camp with the White Sox, the team will see how its top pitching prospect fares against major-league competition in anticipation of a potential late-season callup in 2018. The 21-year-old flamethrower finished the 2017 campaign with a 2.88 ERA and 172:65 K:BB across 25 starts between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. He's expected to return to Charlotte to start the upcoming season, but if he picks up where he left off in the second half of 2017 (1.29 ERA, 71:12 K:BB in 56 innings), there's a good chance he'll make his major-league debut sometime in the latter half of 2018.
