White Sox's Michael Kopech: Recommended for Tommy John surgery
Kopech has a UCL tear and has been recommended for Tommy John surgery, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
His top-end velocity hadn't quite been up to his usual levels in his past few starts, but this still comes out of nowhere and is obviously devastating news for Kopech and the White Sox. Kopech is now facing the likelihood of missing all of 2019.
