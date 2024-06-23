Kopech allowed one hit and walked one while striking out two across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Tigers.

Kopech entered the game with a four-run lead and allowed consecutive batters to reach base with two outs. He managed to escape to turn in his second consecutive scoreless appearance, though he's still allowed eight earned runs across his last 8.1 frames. Those struggles have called Kopech's role as closer into question, though he did enter Saturday's game after John Brebbia.