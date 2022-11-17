Kopech's (knee) rehab process has been more gradual than expected, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopeck missed the end of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery on his right knee in early October. While he hasn't progressed as quickly as anticipated, the White Sox still expect him to be ready for the start of spring training, and he's expected to be ready to throw 85 pitches over five innings by the time the regular season gets underway.