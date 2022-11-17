Kopech's (knee) rehab process has been more gradual than expected, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Kopeck missed the end of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery on his right knee in early October. While he hasn't progressed as quickly as anticipated, the White Sox still expect him to be ready for the start of spring training, and he's expected to be ready to throw 85 pitches over five innings by the time the regular season gets underway.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Likely done for season•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Bounces back for fifth win•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Gets bopped in Seattle•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Officially activated Wednesday•