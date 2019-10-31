White Sox's Michael Kopech: Reinstated from 60-day IL
Kopech (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2018, the right-hander is expected to have a normal offseason and no restrictions in spring training. Prior to the surgery, Kopech recorded a 5.02 ERA with a 15:2 K:BB over 14.1 innings pitched for the White Sox in 2018.
