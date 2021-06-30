Kopech (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Kopech has been on the injured list with a strained left hamstring since late May. The right-hander most recently threw to hitters late last week and he'll now rejoin the Chicago bullpen without going on a rehab assignment. Kopech posted a dazzling 1.72 ERA and 0.99 WHIP to go along with a 45:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings before the injury, and he should slot back in as one of the club's top relievers going forward.