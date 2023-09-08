Kopech won't start as scheduled Saturday and will instead serve as a multi-inning reliever out of the bullpen going forward, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After putting up a 9.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP through 18 frames across his last five starts, Kopech will officially lose his spot in the rotation. The team reportedly still views him as a starter for next season, but a few good appearances out of the bullpen would certainly help Kopech build his case. Jose Urena will be selected from Triple-A Charlotte to start in Kopech's place Saturday against the Tigers.