Kopech (elbow) threw Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech underwent the procedure in September after making just four starts in his rookie season. It's certainly a positive that he's already resumed throwing, but there's no expectation that he'll be back in game action at any point this season, given that recovery from the surgery typically takes over 12 months.