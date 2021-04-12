Kopech struck out three over 2.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Kopech breezed through Kansas City's batters, retiring seven straight on 26 pitches. He's handled the transition to relief with aplomb, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 11 and retiring 19 of 22 batters faced over 6.1 innings. The right-hander's made three appearances, all spaced out and getting plenty of rest to handle the rigors of multiple innings. Kopech's thrown no fewer than two innings each of his three outings.