Kopech (hamstring) will resume throwing bullpen sessions and likely throw a sim game in the coming days, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kopech was still dealing with discomfort earlier in the week, but will enter "the next phase" of his recovery soon according to general manager Rick Hahn. It has yet to be decided whether Kopech will need a rehab assignment, or if he will be able to throw enough as he regains his health to be activated as soon as he is fully healthy.