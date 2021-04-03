Kopech (1-0) walked one and struck out three over two-plus scoreless innings to pick up the win over the Angels on Friday.

It looked like this would be Matt Foster's win after he finished up the fifth inning for starter Dallas Keuchel, but he allowed two inherited runners to score, albeit on a three-base error by right fielder Adam Eaton. So, the win went to Kopech, who entered in the sixth inning and made his first regular-season appearance since Sept. 5, 2018. He pitched two perfect innings before walking Mike Trout to lead off the eighth inning. The right-hander threw 33 pitches (21 strikes) and maxed out at 99.4 MPH.