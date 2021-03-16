Kopech (calf) allowed a hit, hit a batter, and struck out two in one scoreless inning against the Cubs on Monday.

Kopech had his most recently scheduled outing delayed due to tightness in his calf. His fastball hit 100 MPH during the inning and sat in the high-90s, but the right-hander used his slider to induce the two punchouts, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I felt comfortable attacking the zone with my secondary pitches, which is something I've really been working on," Kopech said. "Coming out of the bullpen, getting loose that way, I'm starting to -- I wouldn't say get used to it, but get a feel for it." Kopech will be used out of the bullpen initially but could emerge in the rotation later in the season.