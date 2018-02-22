Kopech will make his first Cactus League start Monday against the Athletics, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

As the White Sox's second-ranked prospect, per RotoWire, Kopech will garner much interest during spring training. The right-hander made significant progress in 2017, improving his walk rate, which had dogged Kopech since he was drafted by the Red Sox in 2014. The 21-year-old is not expected to break camp with the big-league club, however, he could make his MLB debut later this season.