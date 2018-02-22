White Sox's Michael Kopech: Scheduled to start Monday
Kopech will make his first Cactus League start Monday against the Athletics, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.
As the White Sox's second-ranked prospect, per RotoWire, Kopech will garner much interest during spring training. The right-hander made significant progress in 2017, improving his walk rate, which had dogged Kopech since he was drafted by the Red Sox in 2014. The 21-year-old is not expected to break camp with the big-league club, however, he could make his MLB debut later this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Receives spring invite•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Could reach majors in 2018•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Racking up strikeouts at Double-A•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: To pitch in Futures Game•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Wins organization's monthly award•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...