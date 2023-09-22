Kopech was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Kopech had surgery on the same knee last October, although it's not clear whether this issue is related to that. It will end his 2023 campaign either way, and it was a disappointing one which saw Kopech post a 5.43 ERA while leading the American League with 91 walks. He finished the season in the White Sox' bullpen, although the team's plans for his future role aren't clear.