Kopech was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Kopech has a 11.57 ERA in seven innings this spring, striking out seven and walking seven. He almost certainly would have begun the year in the minors regardless of his spring performance, however, and not just for service-time reasons. The 21-year-old flamethrower has appeared in just three games at the Triple-A level and has walked 4.5 batters per nine innings in his minor-league career. He could be in the big-league rotation for the bulk of the season if his control satisfies the White Sox in his first handful of starts for Triple-A Charlotte.