Kopech (hamstring) looked good in a simulated game Friday and will throw another one Monday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Kopech has been out for just shy of a month with a strained left hamstring. Manager Tony La Russa was particularly impressed with the young righty's command, but he's still not quite ready to either embark on a rehab assignment or return to the active roster. His next step should become clearer Monday.