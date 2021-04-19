Kopech allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over three-plus innings in a 5-1 win over the Red Sox in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Kopech set down the first nine batters before Enrique Hernandez walked and Alex Verdugo singled to lead off the fourth inning. That ended Kopech's night at 41 pitches. Manager Tony La Russa said Kopech would pitch at most three innings, pending his pitch count, but trotted him out there to start the fourth given his efficiency over the first three frames. An obvious leap following the game is that Kopech could get another start for Lance Lynn (back), who was placed on the injured list Sunday and will miss at least one start, but La Russa put a damper on that notion. "Down the road he'll be in the rotation," La Russa told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "But [first] he's going to be a force coming out of our bullpen."