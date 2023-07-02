The White Sox placed Kopech on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Kopech had been lined up to make his second start of the week in Sunday's series finale in Oakland, but he was ultimately scratched after hurting the shoulder while covering just four innings and walking seven batters in his previous outing Tuesday versus the Angels. Touki Toussaint will instead pick up the start Sunday while Kopech will remain sidelined at least through the All-Star break while he waits for the inflammation in his shoulder to calm down.