Kopech (1-1) earned the win, striking out six in seven scoreless innings while giving up two walks and a hit in a 5-0 victory Sunday against the Yankees.

Kopech retired the first 17 batters he faced before allowing his lone hit, a double to Rob Brantly. He pitched around two walks in the bottom of the seventh and the White Sox scored five times in the top of the eighth to put Kopech in line for the win. It was the longest, and arguably best, start of his major-league career. The 26-year-old has been incredibly stingy and batters are hitting just .122 with no home runs against him through 42 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Cubs.