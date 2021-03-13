Kopech (calf) is expected to pitch during Monday's Cactus League matchup against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Kopech experienced calf tightness Friday and threw a side session rather than pitching in the spring game against the Rangers. Manager Tony La Russa said that the right-hander didn't experience any calf issues Saturday, and he'll return to Cactus League action Monday as a result.